'Congratulations On Your Commercialism': Kashmiri Pandit Woman Lashes Out At 'Shikara' Director

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 8 Feb 2020 1:22 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-08T18:58:18+05:30

Image Credits: India Today, patrika

The woman slammed the director for casting Muslim actors to play the lead roles and said that the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits was polarised in the film.

At the screening of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits' in Delhi on February 7, a Kashmiri Pandit woman broke down and lashed out at the director for "commercialising the plight of Kashmiri Pandits."

Chopra came to interact with the audience after the film ended and that is when the woman shouted at him: "Ye aapka commercialism aapko mubarak ho (Congratulations on your commercialism). As a Kashmiri Pandit, I disown your film, I disown it."

The woman has to say that the film does not portray the actual suffering of the Kashmiri Pandits, including the genocide, mass rapes and mass murders that Islamic radical groups committed.

She also slammed the director for casting Muslim actors to play the lead roles. "You could have cast Kashmiri Pandit actors, but you chose to take Muslim actors. Why did you play politics?" the woman said.

She further said that the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits was polarised in the film.

Consoling the woman, Chopra said he will work on a sequel of the film, and said, "Truth has two faces. People have different perspectives on the same issues."

