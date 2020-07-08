VocalForLocal: Kashmiri Student Develops Alternative To Chinese App 'SHAREit'

A young student from Kashmir has developed 'FileShare Tool' which is an alternative to Chinese file-sharing application.

With the government banning 59 Chinese mobile-based application, SHAREit was no longer available on Google Play and the issue was solved by a 'Made in India' app.

FileShare Tool, as the name suggests, is an app for sharing files between devices and was released on Google Play Store last month, has an average review rating of 4.8 stars out of five.



The application is developed by Tipu Sultan Wani, an MBA student living in Kashmir's Chadoora town. He claimed that the app is faster than SHAREit and does not have any ads.

"This application is working faster than SHAREit. Unlike SHAREit, I have developed this application without advertisements, which can be used to share movies, documents and audios, without any limit," said Wani, reported Financial Express.

It should also be noted that in order for the files to be transferred using the app, both the Android devices must be on the same network. Additionally, the interface of the app is simple and that the privacy policies have been provided in detail too.

According to reports, besides the file-sharing application, Wani has also developed a free VPN and deal-comparison website called Travager which is a site that compares several deals on hotels, flights, etc.

Also Read: Fact Check: Can Consumption Of Foods With Higher pH Prevent COVID-19?

