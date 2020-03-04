News

'Fired In A Fit Of Rage': Man Who Pointed Gun At Police During Delhi Violence

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 4 March 2020 9:29 AM GMT

Image Credits: JagranImages.com

The police said that accused Shahrukh told the investigators that he had shot fires in a fit of rage after he saw stone pelting in the Jaffrabad-Maujpur area.

Shahrukh Pathan, the 23-year-old man who was arrested for brandishing a gun at Delhi Police personnel in the Jaffrabad-Maujpur area last Monday during communal violence in the northeastern part of the city, told officials that his action was an 'instant reaction" out of anger.

He has been booked for attempt to murder, among others, the Delhi Police said on March 3.

At a press briefing regarding the arrest, Additional CP Ajit Kumar Singhla said that the police is yet to recover the pistol with which three fire were shot.

The police said that Shahrukh told the investigators that he had shot fires in a fit of rage after he saw stone pelting in the Jaffrabad-Maujpur area.

The official said that Shahrukh had bought the pistol two years ago from his friend in Bihar. They are investigating whether the Shahrukh is associated with any group and whether he had planned the firing.

"He has been charged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186, 353 of IPC and Arms Act. Further sections will be added during the course of an investigation if needed. We will try to get his maximum possible remand," he added.

The police are also trying to find any links between Shahrukh and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who has been accused of the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.

Shahrukh was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on the morning of February 3.

According to The Indian Express, Shahrukh's father is a local drug peddler and has been arrested by local police several times. He is also a close relative of criminal Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan who is currently in jail.


