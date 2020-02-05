Shaheen Bhag Shooter Member Of Aam Aadmi Party: Delhi Police

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday, February 4, claimed that the man who opened fire at Delhi's Shaheen Bhag protest area last week is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member.

According to the police, the accused, Kapil Baisala and his father Gaje Singh, had joined the party in 2019. The police had recovered photos from Baisala's phone, in which he can be seen with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi.

According to reports, Baisala's father had earlier contested in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo told reporters, "The photographs show, and the accused disclosed, that he and his father had joined AAP a year ago." He added that the Whatsapp photos and videos, which were deleted from his phone, were recovered by the technical team.

Sources: The Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. In these pictures, Kapil can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. pic.twitter.com/BKXifhTE7K — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

However, AAP and Baisala's family have denied the claims. Baisala's uncle, Fatesh Singh, claimed that he was unaware of the photos that were circulating.

"My nephew Kapil had no association with any political party nor does any other member from the family is. My brother Gaje Singh (Kapil's father) fought the assembly elections in 2008 for the BSP and lost. After that no one from our family had any links with any political party," he said. On February 1, Baisala had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh where women are protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He was immediately overpowered and taken into custody. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh refuted the claims and accused Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and Union Minister Amit Shah of "indulging in dirty politics." "There is no point in releasing such photographs. This is part of BJP's dirty politics. Crime should be investigated and stern action should be taken against the culprit," he said. The AAP is planning to send a legal notice to DCP Rajesh Deo and file a complaint with the Election Commission for taking the party's name.

"48 hours left before elections and the BJP dirty tricks department is at play since their own surveys are showing them being defeated badly. Let's see what more lies and dirt they try in the next 2 days!," said Atishi in a tweet.

48 hours left before elections and the BJP dirty tricks department is at play, since their own surveys are showing them being defeated badly. Lets see what more lies and dirt they try in the next 2 days! — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 4, 2020