News

Breaking: "Iss Desh Mein Sirf Hinduon Ki Chalegi," Man Opens Fire Near Shaheen Bagh

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 1 Feb 2020 12:19 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-01T18:04:16+05:30
Breaking: "Iss Desh Mein Sirf Hinduon Ki Chalegi," Man Opens Fire Near Shaheen Bagh
Second incident of firing reported on anti-CAA protestors in Delhi.

In a major scare, a terrorist opened fire in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi - an epicentre of women-led anti-CAA protests.

The accused, identified as Kapil Gujjar, has been apprehended by the police.

The firing took place at Jasola red light near the police barricades. No injury has been reported so far.

"The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him," Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal told ANI.

Videos show the man chanting "Iss desh main sirf hinduon ki chalegi aur kissi ki nahi chalegi" while being taken away by the Delhi Police.


This is not the first incident of firing against the anti-CAA protestors. Earlier, a 17-year-old boy opened fire at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi. "Kisko chahiye azadi, main doonga azaadi?" he allegedly said.

Also Read: "Main Doonga Azaadi," Man Opens Fire At Protesters Near Jamia In Delhi

Tags:    Shaheen BaghAnti-CAA protestsgunshot
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Union Budget 2020: Govt Allocates ₹99,300 Cr For Education, ₹3,000 Cr For Skill Development

NewsUnion Budget 2020: Govt Allocates ₹99,300 Cr For Education, ₹3,000 Cr For Skill Development

Comedian Kunal Kamra Sends IndiGo A Legal Notice, Demands ₹25 Lakh From Airline

NewsComedian Kunal Kamra Sends IndiGo A Legal Notice, Demands ₹25 Lakh From Airline

Breaking: "Iss Desh Mein Sirf Hinduon Ki Chalegi," Man Opens Fire Near Shaheen Bagh

NewsBreaking: "Iss Desh Mein Sirf Hinduon Ki Chalegi," Man Opens Fire Near Shaheen Bagh

Wikipedia Is The New Source Of Information For Finance Ministry

NewsWikipedia Is The New Source Of Information For Finance Ministry

News'Committed To Doubling Farmers' Income By 2022': FM Sitharaman Proposes 16 Point Formula For Agriculture

News'Expect More Premium Trains Like Tejas Express: FM Sitharam's Railways Push In Union Budget 2020