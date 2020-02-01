Breaking: "Iss Desh Mein Sirf Hinduon Ki Chalegi," Man Opens Fire Near Shaheen Bagh

In a major scare, a terrorist opened fire in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi - an epicentre of women-led anti-CAA protests.

The accused, identified as Kapil Gujjar, has been apprehended by the police.

The firing took place at Jasola red light near the police barricades. No injury has been reported so far.

"The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him," Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal told ANI.

Videos show the man chanting "Iss desh main sirf hinduon ki chalegi aur kissi ki nahi chalegi" while being taken away by the Delhi Police.

Another incident of firing this time at Shaheen Bagh. Police took the man into custody. But n out before he said - "is desh main sirf hinduon ki chalegi aur kissi ki nahi chalegi" pic.twitter.com/SGA9FJGWBK — Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) February 1, 2020





2 Bullets fired at Shaheen Bagh in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful protest #CAA_NRC_Protests #ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/PoPGpbkqeV — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) February 1, 2020

This is not the first incident of firing against the anti-CAA protestors. Earlier, a 17-year-old boy opened fire at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi. "Kisko chahiye azadi, main doonga azaadi?" he allegedly said.

