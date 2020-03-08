Delhi Court Grants Bail To Shaheen Bagh Shooter Who Shouted "Only Hindus Will Rule"

News

Image Credit: NDTV

On 1 February, Kapil Baisala had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

A Delhi court granted bail to Kapil Baisala (Gujjar), the Shaheen Bagh shooter who fired in the air in during a protest against the amended Citizenship law.

After hearing arguments from both the lawyers appearing for him and the police, the court granted bail to Baisala on Friday, March 6.

"On considering the totality of facts and circumstances, the accused Baisala is admitted to bail on a furnishing bail bond in a sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount," Additional Sessions Judge, Gulshan Kumar, said.

Baisala's counsel told the court that there was no possibility of Biasala absconding from the law as he has deep roots in society.

He also claimed that his client's family also had no criminal history and he had never been involved in any other case in the past.

"It is further submitted that the applicant has the responsibility of his wife and minor child. It is further submitted that no purpose will be served by keeping the accused in judicial custody," the application submitted to the court read.

On 1 February, Kapil Baisala had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh.

After the police personnel caught him, Baisala chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and said, "Hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)."

The Delhi Police had then taken him into custody.

Also Read: Shaheen Bhag Shooter Member Of Aam Aadmi Party: Delhi Police

