Shaheen Bagh Protesters In Delhi Removed Amid Nationwide Lockdown Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh were removed on Tuesday, March 24 after 101 days, amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is now on the brink of stage three.

The Delhi Police cleared the tents at 7:00 am and detained nine protesters including six women and three men. Following the police action security has been tightened in the area.



#WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

"People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. But after they refused, the action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful," RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police Southeast Delhi, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



DCP South East:People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. But after they refused, action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful. Protest site has been cleared.Some protestors have been detained https://t.co/lVgXzL9WD6 pic.twitter.com/0uBdwGHKMw — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

"They were not clearing the protest site despite repeated persuasion," NDTV quoted an official as saying. The gatherings have been banned due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Delhi: Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4IYvGCqyFL — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Two days ago, a lockdown was announced in Delhi by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as part of the restrictions now imposed countrywide in an attempt to fight the virus.



In the national capital, public transport has been shut, shops have been closed and its borders have been shut. Only the essential items are allowed.

Delhi Police last week had urged the protesters - especially women - to call off the protest, which began on December 15 last year, but they refused to say they will continue their sit-in while necessary precautions are taken.

The Shaheen Bagh protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, which made international headlines, inspired several similar protests across the country.

