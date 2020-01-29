Protesters Overpower Man Brandishing Gun At Shaheen Bagh

Causing a major panic at the Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday, two men entered the protest site and allegedly threatened the protestors to "clear the road or people will die."

One of them was armed with a weapon. However, he was overpowered by the protesters after he allegedly brandished the weapon.

The locals quickly seized the gun, allegedly beat up the man and took him away from the site.



A viral video clip of the alleged incident shows a gun-wielding man being overpowered by the protesters.

A minister leads chants of 'goli maaro saalon ko'. The next day, men with guns turn up at Shaheen Bagh. Hate speech has consequences. https://t.co/DmsxJH1hnq — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 28, 2020

Shaheen Bagh representatives, taking to their official Twitter handle, tweeted informing about the miscreants having entered the site.



"An official and urgent appeal from Shaheen Bagh: armed anti-social elements have entered the protest area. We fear that more right-wing groups could enter and launch an attack. We appeal to all to join the protest, strengthen our numbers and prevent any violence."

"Infiltrators have been caught and neutralised, and the situation is back to normal. However, we are on alert for more such incidents today and in the coming days as we reach elections in Delhi. Please reach Shaheen Bagh and sites across Delhi in large numbers," the tweet read.

An official and urgent appeal from Shaheen Bagh: armed anti-social elements have entered the protest area. We fear that more right-wing groups could enter and launch an attack. We appeal to all to join the protest, strengthen our numbers and prevent any violence. — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) January 28, 2020

Infiltrators have been caught and neutralised, and the situation is back to normal.However we are on alert for more such incidents today and in the coming days as we reach elections in Delhi. Please reach Shaheen Bagh and sites across Delhi in large numbers — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) January 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Delhi) Chinmoy Biswal said, "As of now, nobody has filed any complaint or made any call to the police control room about the incident. Still, we are looking into the incident and are trying to identify the person who was seen holding the gun. We will take action as and when a complaint is received."

Later, the Delhi Police identified the man as Mohammad Luqmaan (50), a resident of Shaheen Bagh and who was carrying a licensed pistol. He is a building contractor and had gone to the protest site to talk to the protestors regarding the inconvenience on the road caused due to the protests.

Luqmaan Chaudhary, owner of the gun that was brandished at Shaheen Bagh yesterday: I have been living in Shaheen Bagh for 30 years, I went there to speak to protestors to open the road. I always carry my gun with me, someone saw it & took it out, I don't know who it was. pic.twitter.com/bFH1FZu1zC — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The incident comes a day after BJP Union Minister Anurag Thakur raised slogans 'Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maaro…' while addressing a rally in northwest Delhi's Rithala.

In another incident, a former Delhi Police Constable who was arrested last month for allegedly threatening to shoot anti-citizenship law protesters, put out a live video, on Tuesday, saying that he along with a group of men were headed to Shaheen Bagh to confront the protestors.



In a video shared by the official twitter handle of Shaheen Bagh, Rakesh Tyagi is heard saying he is heading to Shaheen Bagh with a motorcade of 19 cars, with four occupants each to attack the women at the site.

