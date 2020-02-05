News

Right-Wing 'Foot Soldier' Gunja Kapoor Dons Burkha To Enter Shaheen Bagh, Detained By Police

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 5 Feb 2020 1:01 PM GMT
Image credit: NDTV, Wikimedia

The woman identified as Gunja Kapoor is a columnist, curator of a YouTube channel, The Right Narrative, and a self-proclaimed 'foot soldier in building India as a Vishwa Guru.'

Wednesday morning at Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since December, started with a peculiar incident when a burqa-clad woman was whisked away by the police.

According to eyewitnesses, suspicion over Kapoor was raised when she kept asking "too many questions."

On frisking her, a camera was found. This triggered chaos and she was caught by several women.

Later, the police arrived at the protest site and took her away.

Videos of the incident surfaced online.

On being asked about her motives behind donning a burqa and sneaking inside Shaheen Bagh arena, she was heard saying, " yesterday when it came to our notice that Kapil Gujjar was a member of AAP, I got furious thinking why is AAP is shooting at women and children. I had never been to a protest before. This is my first time at Shaheen Bagh."

"I donned the burqa thinking that the women here would be more comfortable and would then open up to me" Kapoor added.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their disdain at her act.



On February 1, a gunman, Kapil Gujjar, had fired two gunshots in the air at Shaheen Bagh. He was immediately overpowered and taken into custody.

According to reports, Kapil's father had earlier contested in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

Also Read: Shaheen Bhag Shooter Member Of Aam Aadmi Party: Delhi Police

