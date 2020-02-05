Right-Wing 'Foot Soldier' Gunja Kapoor Dons Burkha To Enter Shaheen Bagh, Detained By Police

Wednesday morning at Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since December, started with a peculiar incident when a burqa-clad woman was whisked away by the police.

The woman identified as Gunja Kapoor is a columnist, curator of a YouTube channel, The Right Narrative, and a self-proclaimed 'foot soldier in building India as a Vishwa Guru.' She is even followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Twitter.





According to eyewitnesses, suspicion over Kapoor was raised when she kept asking "too many questions."



On frisking her, a camera was found. This triggered chaos and she was caught by several women.

Later, the police arrived at the protest site and took her away.

Videos of the incident surfaced online.

#WATCH Political analyst Gunja Kapoor extricated by police after protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh alleged that she was wearing a 'burqa' and filming them. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/llRiKhMvOd — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

On being asked about her motives behind donning a burqa and sneaking inside Shaheen Bagh arena, she was heard saying, " yesterday when it came to our notice that Kapil Gujjar was a member of AAP, I got furious thinking why is AAP is shooting at women and children. I had never been to a protest before. This is my first time at Shaheen Bagh."



"I donned the burqa thinking that the women here would be more comfortable and would then open up to me" Kapoor added.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their disdain at her act.

What! Why were you wearing a burkha @gunjakapoor ?



Hope you're fine. Looks like the women of #ShaheenBagh are shielding you. https://t.co/ICRvQeN8yD — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) February 5, 2020 It is a little curious as to why someone would feel the need to wear a burkha to 'cover' an event. A lot of women journalists have gone to Shaheen Bagh without donning one. Also, had this been a RW protest doubt they would have been as tolerant as these Shaheen Bagh women. https://t.co/gajzuy3gIS — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) February 5, 2020







Things Sanghis do in a Burkha



🔸 Caught trying to throw beef in a temple

🔸Caught molesting women in a Muslim event

🔸Caught trying to secretly film women at a Protest



I am sure there are hundreds of other cases in which they weren't caught 🙄



Sanghis = Shameless https://t.co/IK3w61q3T3 — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 5, 2020





These people are so desperate, whole day they bastardize the burkha, yet they're so desperate for cheap shots, they'll go against everything they believe in, wear it and infiltrate spaces that have been made with so much struggle and resistance, and mock them. Na sharam na haya. https://t.co/TWg8nTdMtY — Priyanka Paul (@artwhoring) February 5, 2020

On February 1, a gunman, Kapil Gujjar, had fired two gunshots in the air at Shaheen Bagh. He was immediately overpowered and taken into custody.

According to reports, Kapil's father had earlier contested in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

