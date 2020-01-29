From Bengal to Karnataka, Ministers' Absurdity Continues

West Bengal BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh, has yet again courted controversy by asking why hasn't any protester in Shaheen Bagh died despite the cold weather in the national capital.

Ghosh, on January 28, said that nothing is happening to the Shaheen Bagh protesters who are demonstrating under the open sky during the chilly winter, while people in West Bengal are "committing suicide" over CAA and NRC.

Women have been protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. The protests led by women have inspired women from other states as well to come out in large number against the CAA.

The West Bengal BJP chief asked, "We came to know that women and children are protesting against the CAA and are sitting under the open sky during this cold winter nights in Delhi. I wonder why none of them has fallen sick. Why does nothing happen to them? Why has not a single protester died there?"

He further questioned whether the protesters were consuming nectar to protect themselves.

"This is quite absurd. Have they consumed some sort of nectar that nothing is happening to them? But in Bengal, several people claimed to have committed suicide due to panic," he exclaimed, India Today reported.

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, had claimed that around 30 people have committed suicide in the state due to CAA and NRC.

In another incident, Karnataka minister CT Ravi has come in support of Union Minister - Anurag Thakur after the latter urged his supporters to chant "Desh Ke In Gaddaro…" (Shoot the traitors). The Election Commission has now barred Anurag Thakur from campaigning.

CT Ravi took to Twitter to support Anurag Thakur and said those who oppose Thakur's statement are against the death of terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Memon, supports Tukde Tukde gang, and spread lies against CAA. He also said that these people should get the bullet and not biriyani.



Those attacking Union MoS @ianuragthakur for His statement against Traitors are the ones who



✓ Opposed death to Terrorists Ajmal Kasab & Yakub Memon

✓ Supported Tukde Tukde Gang

✓ Spread lies against #CAA



Anti-Nationals should get Bullet not Biryani.#IStandWithAnuragThakur — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) January 28, 2020

