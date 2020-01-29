News

From Bengal to Karnataka, Ministers' Absurdity Continues

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 29 Jan 2020 12:30 PM GMT
From Bengal to Karnataka, Ministers

Image Credits: India Today, CTRavi/Facebook, <p>Image Credits: <a href="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/indiatoday/images/story/202001/815155-dilip-ghosh-770x433.jpeg?fPp2J9a9L.ehd.dY2x5E2u90sQuTwqzO&amp;fbclid=IwAR2B3JaqHneSn5TgiZ4nbjb7VYAwkfnCp1J_7-HBecjI9rtfMJr79peNOhc" target="_blank">India Today</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/CTRaviBJP/photos/a.111525762269787/2163418933747116/?type=1&amp;theater" target="_blank">CTRavi/Facebook</a>, <a href="https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/01/caa-12.jpg?resize=728,405&amp;fbclid=IwAR2lyQMbXtcrbP

Women have been protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. The protests led by women have inspired women from other states to come out in large number protest against the Act.

West Bengal BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh, has yet again courted controversy by asking why hasn't any protester in Shaheen Bagh died despite the cold weather in the national capital.

Ghosh, on January 28, said that nothing is happening to the Shaheen Bagh protesters who are demonstrating under the open sky during the chilly winter, while people in West Bengal are "committing suicide" over CAA and NRC.

Women have been protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. The protests led by women have inspired women from other states as well to come out in large number against the CAA.

The West Bengal BJP chief asked, "We came to know that women and children are protesting against the CAA and are sitting under the open sky during this cold winter nights in Delhi. I wonder why none of them has fallen sick. Why does nothing happen to them? Why has not a single protester died there?"

He further questioned whether the protesters were consuming nectar to protect themselves.

"This is quite absurd. Have they consumed some sort of nectar that nothing is happening to them? But in Bengal, several people claimed to have committed suicide due to panic," he exclaimed, India Today reported.

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, had claimed that around 30 people have committed suicide in the state due to CAA and NRC.

In another incident, Karnataka minister CT Ravi has come in support of Union Minister - Anurag Thakur after the latter urged his supporters to chant "Desh Ke In Gaddaro…" (Shoot the traitors). The Election Commission has now barred Anurag Thakur from campaigning.

CT Ravi took to Twitter to support Anurag Thakur and said those who oppose Thakur's statement are against the death of terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Memon, supports Tukde Tukde gang, and spread lies against CAA. He also said that these people should get the bullet and not biriyani.

Also Read: 'CAA Will Divide Country': BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi

Tags:    Dilip GhoshCT RaviShaheen BaghAnurag ThakurProtestsCAAAnti National
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Assam: Ex-Detainee Alleges Jail Authorities Killed Her Unborn Child

NewsAssam: Ex-Detainee Alleges Jail Authorities Killed Her Unborn Child

Minor Girl

NewsMinor Girl's Forceful Marriage Averted Over Facebook Post That Alerted Police

Student Protest Forces WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar To Leave Calcutta University Event

NewsStudent Protest Forces WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar To Leave Calcutta University Event

Exclusive: "I Was Asked To Sign Letter Saying I Am Mentally Unstable," Man Who Raised Anti-CAA Slogans At Shah

ExclusiveExclusive: "I Was Asked To Sign Letter Saying I Am Mentally Unstable," Man Who Raised Anti-CAA Slogans At Shah's Election Rally

From Bengal to Karnataka, Ministers

NewsFrom Bengal to Karnataka, Ministers' Absurdity Continues

From Basic Healthcare To Financial Risk Protection: This Bengaluru Start-up Covers It All

ExclusiveFrom Basic Healthcare To Financial Risk Protection: This Bengaluru Start-up Covers It All