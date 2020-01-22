Protesting Women At Shaheen Bagh Send ₹1 Cr Defamation Notice To BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya

Women protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has sent a defamation notice to BJP's Information Technology Cell chief (IT Cell) - Amit Malviya on January 21 for his allegation that the women were paid to protest.

The office of advocate Mehmood Pracha has sent the legal notice charging Rs 1 crore for damages and also demanded an apology from Malviya.

The two women protesters - Nafisa Bano and Shahzad Fatma who have sent the notice alleged that since Malviya is a member of the BJP, he has a "vested interest in defaming the mass of protesters", reported India Today.

"By making and propagating false allegations against the protesters and casting aspersions on their motivations, you, the addressee, and other entities have not only played a fraud on the general public but have also attempted to bring disrepute to the protesters who are bringing the attention of a large number of people on the issue," the notice read.

#ShaheenBagh 's protestors send BJP IT Cell Head, @amitmalviya , a Rs 1 Cr defamation notice for casting aspersions on the protests through false allegations pic.twitter.com/Dcuc3edjxm — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 21, 2020

"Such statements are not only false but also have an effect of defaming the protestors in the national and international community," they added. The offence is punishable with up to two years of imprisonment and fine.



A video shared on Twitter by Malviya calling a BJP's sting operation on women protesters at the Shaheen Bagh claimed that that the women were paid ₹500 per day for protesting against the new Citizenship Act.

Women of Shaheen Bagh have been protesting against the Citizenship Act which fastracks the citizenship of non-Muslim persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan for over a month now.

