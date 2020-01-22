News

Protesting Women At Shaheen Bagh Send ₹1 Cr Defamation Notice To BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 22 Jan 2020 4:44 AM GMT
Protesting Women At Shaheen Bagh Send ₹1 Cr Defamation Notice To BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya

Image Credit: India Today, The New Indian Express

Amit Malviya had called the protesters as 'sold out' and said the protest is a paid one.

Women protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has sent a defamation notice to BJP's Information Technology Cell chief (IT Cell) - Amit Malviya on January 21 for his allegation that the women were paid to protest.

The office of advocate Mehmood Pracha has sent the legal notice charging Rs 1 crore for damages and also demanded an apology from Malviya.

The two women protesters - Nafisa Bano and Shahzad Fatma who have sent the notice alleged that since Malviya is a member of the BJP, he has a "vested interest in defaming the mass of protesters", reported India Today.

"By making and propagating false allegations against the protesters and casting aspersions on their motivations, you, the addressee, and other entities have not only played a fraud on the general public but have also attempted to bring disrepute to the protesters who are bringing the attention of a large number of people on the issue," the notice read.

"Such statements are not only false but also have an effect of defaming the protestors in the national and international community," they added. The offence is punishable with up to two years of imprisonment and fine.

A video shared on Twitter by Malviya calling a BJP's sting operation on women protesters at the Shaheen Bagh claimed that that the women were paid ₹500 per day for protesting against the new Citizenship Act.

Women of Shaheen Bagh have been protesting against the Citizenship Act which fastracks the citizenship of non-Muslim persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan for over a month now.

Also Read: Anti-CAA Protest: Police Book Women Protesters In Lucknow For Unlawful Assembly

Tags:    Shaheen BaghProtestersDefamationAmit MalviyaBJPCAA
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

India Ranks Low At 76th Place In Social Mobility Index, Lacks Social Protection, Fair Wage Distribution

NewsIndia Ranks Low At 76th Place In Social Mobility Index, Lacks Social Protection, Fair Wage Distribution

Protesting Women At Shaheen Bagh Send ₹1 Cr Defamation Notice To BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya

NewsProtesting Women At Shaheen Bagh Send ₹1 Cr Defamation Notice To BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya

Supreme Court Sends Notice To UP Govt Over Renaming Allahabad To Prayagraj

NewsSupreme Court Sends Notice To UP Govt Over Renaming Allahabad To Prayagraj

Will Show Muslims Their Place: Karnataka BJP Leader At Pro-CAA Rally

NewsWill Show Muslims Their Place: Karnataka BJP Leader At Pro-CAA Rally

This Bihar School Runs Only To Teach One Student, A 7-Yr-Old Girl

AwarenessThis Bihar School Runs Only To Teach One Student, A 7-Yr-Old Girl

Andhra Pradesh : CM Jagan

NewsAndhra Pradesh : CM Jagan's Cabinet Passes Bill To Decentralize Amaravati As State Capital