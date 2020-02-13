TumKabAaoge: Shaheen Bagh Invites PM Modi To 'Witness Their Resolve' On Valentine's Day

This Valentine's day, people of Shaheen Bagh have extended a 'heartfelt invitation' to PM Narendra Modi to join them for 'tea', 'witness their resolve' and lend an ear to their concerns.

The tea, however, might just come with a lot of scalding questions.

The tweet from their twitter handle reads: "#TumKabAaoge Thursday 13 Feb. 5 PM, extending a heartfelt invitation to Prime Minister to come to Shaheen Bagh and celebrate the festival of Love, together. #ShaheenBaghProtest #India_With_Shaheenbagh''

#TumKabAaoge Thursday 13 Feb. 5PM , extending a heart felt invitation to Prime Minister to come to Shaheen Bagh and celebrate the festival of Love, together. #ShaheenBaghProtest #India_With_Shaheenbagh pic.twitter.com/aMNkJ784wL — Shaheen Bagh Official (@ShaheenBagh_) February 12, 2020

"We will unveil a 'love song' for PM Modi and a surprise Valentine's Day gift too. PM Modi, please come to Shaheen Bagh, collect your gift, and talk to us," the invitation added.

The participants of the largest and lengthiest women-led agitation in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) feel that the Prime Minister needs to hear them out and understand why they are occupying a road on the Yamuna's banks for more than a month now.



This new campaign titled #TumKabAaoge is the brainchild of the Facebook page called 'Friends of Shaheen Bagh'.

According to Zeyad Masroor Khan, a member of Friends of Shaheen Bagh, over 2,000 postcards were collected - in Hindi, English, Urdu, and other languages.



The call for a 'visit over tea' and 'listening to their concerns' is a sarcastic wordplay referring to 'Chai pe Charcha' and 'Mann Ki Baat'.

PM Modi had participated in several "Chai Pe Charcha (Talk over Tea)" events during the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign to underline his humble beginnings as a tea seller.

Mann Ki Baat is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

"After the PM, we will invite other prominent personalities. We also intend to hold writing and painting workshops for these women and children. Their work will then be displayed at the protest sites," The Indian Express quoted a volunteer at Shaheen Bagh as saying.



"We will make sure the postcards reach the PM. We can only hope he gets their message too," said another volunteer.

