Shah Rukh Khan Extends Support To Toddler In Viral Video From Muzzafarpur Station

After the heartbreaking video of a baby trying to awaken his dead mother at the Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar went viral on social media, actor Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation has lent a helping hand to the child.

On Monday, June 1, Shah Rukh Khan said that his support will always be with the child as he understands how it feels to lose a parent.

After the video of the toddler went viral on social media, Meer Foundation quickly traced the child.



"Meer Foundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart-wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather's care," the NGO posted on Twitter.

Khan took to Twitter to thank people on social media to help them reach the child.



"Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds the strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby," he tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan recently also announced initiatives cyclone Amphan affected people in West Bengal.



