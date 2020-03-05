'My Husband Might Get Killed Inside Jail': Kafeel Khan's Wife To Allahabad HC, UP Govt Denies Claims

Two days after the wife of Dr Kafeel Khan, Shabista Khan, alleged that her husband might get killed in Mathura jail, where he is booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for anti-CAA protests, the District Magistrate denied the allegations and said that Khan was 'fully secure' in the jail.

"Kafeel Khan, who has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for alleged inflammatory statements during an anti-CAA protest in Aligarh, is absolutely fine and fully secure in Mathura jail. Allegations of 'inhuman' treatment being meted out to him are baseless," Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra clarified on Monday.

"Khan is in a barrack with ventilation and shares it with 50-60 'good behaviour' prisoners," added Mishra.

Senior Superintendent of Mathura district prison, Shailendra Maitrey, also said that Khan's condition is being observed every half an hour and that his ECG and blood pressure is in control.

He also said that Khan was demanding a checkup from a cardiologist, but his request could not be complied with as no specialist is available in the government sector. The jail authorities, however, have sent his request to the chief medical officer and have requested him to arrange a specialist for Khan.

In a letter to Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Shabista had alleged that there was a threat to her husband's life. She also demanded security for him and had urged that her husband should be kept away from active criminals in the jail.

"I met my husband, Dr Khan, in Mathura Jail. He is being mentally harassed inside and was not even given food for five days after he was brought to jail. I fear that he might be killed inside the jail. I have requested Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to ensure his security," she said.

Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician, was suspended from the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in 2017 after over 60 children lost their lives in one week.

He was arrested and jailed and has alleged that the Yogi government had falsely accused him in the case. He also claimed that he had a significant role in saving the lives of children at the time of emergency.

Khan was cleared of all charges in September last year.

In January this year, he was again arrested for a provocative speech during a protest against the CAA and NRC at Aligarh Muslim University and was also slapped with the National Security Act.

Khan's maternal uncle, Nasrullah Ahmad Warsi, was shot dead last week in Rajghat. In 2018, Khan's brother was also shot thrice, but he somehow managed to survive.

