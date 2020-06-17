News

Ladakh Standoff: Sepoy KK Ojha Killed In Action In Galwan Valley, Never Got To See His 17 Days Old Daughter

Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha's baby girl was only 17-days-old, when he lost his life along with Colonel B Santosh Babu and Havaldar K Palani in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

The 26-year-old braveheart was a native of Dihari village of Sahibganj in Jharkhand and was recruited in the 16 Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army in 2011. Sepoy Ojha is survived by his wife Neha Devi and a baby girl, who he never had the chance to meet since she was born.

Ojha's mother, Bhawani Devi came to know about her son's demise over the phone from an Army official at around 3 pm on June 16, The New Indian Express reported.

According to the soldier's family, Ojha had last visited his home five months ago and had spoken to them last about 15 days back.

Expressing grief in the demise of the soldier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted: "We are proud of our brave son of Jharkhand #KundanOjha who sacrificed his life along with two other army men in the line of duty. I salute all of them, and Jharkhand Govt and the entire state stands in solidarity with Kundan's family in this hour of bereavement."


The Indian Army on Tuesday, June 16, issued an official statement on the "violent face-off" that occurred between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley on the night of June 15.
"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the Army said in a statement.
Also Read: 'Yet To Sink In He Is No More': Mother Of Colonel Santosh Babu, Killed In Action In Ladakh

