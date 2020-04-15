COVID-19: Separate Wards For Hindus, Muslims At Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Gujarat has segregated its wards for coronavirus positive and suspected cases based on their religion. The hospital, which has set aside 1,200 beds for COVID-19, has created separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Medical Superintendent Dr Gunvant H Rathod said that the separate wards were created as per a state government decision.

"Generally, there are separate wards for male and female patients. But here, we have made separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients," Dr Rathod told the media.

"It is a decision of the government and you can ask them," he added.

Further, a patient told the media house, "On Sunday night, the names of 28 men admitted in the first ward (A-4) were called out. We were then shifted to another ward (C-4). While we were not told why we were being shifted, all the names that were called out belonged to one community. We spoke to one staff member in our ward today and he said this had been done for 'the comfort of both communities'."

However, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Nitin Patel denied any knowledge regarding the same.

"I am not aware of such a decision (on wards as per faith). Generally, there are separate wards for males and females. I will enquire about it," Deputy CM said.

The same was reiterated by Ahmedabad Collector K K Nirala, who said that there has been no such instruction from their side.

"We are not aware of any such government decision," the Collector added.

The report added that as per hospitalisation protocol, suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are kept in separate wards. Of the 186 people admitted in the hospital, as many as 150 are positive. Of the positive cases, at least 40 are Muslims, sources said.