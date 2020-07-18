Separate Labour Rooms Set-Up For COVID-19 Patients In Punjab's District Hospitals

To ensure prevention against the transmission of COVID-19 in pregnant women, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government has set up separate labour rooms in all district hospitals for the deliveries of pregnant women who test positive for the infection

Addressing the media, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said "To ensure the safety of pregnant women, COVID-19 test is made mandatory during the third trimester of pregnancy under which total 12,479 pregnant women tested for the virus since April, of which 118 were found positive. As many 56 deliveries were conducted successfully in government facilities, including 20 normal and 36 LSCS (lower segment Caesarean section) in the past three months."

The minister stated that the Patiala district performed best in its capacity by conducting 1715 tests of pregnant women, out of which 61 tested positive adding that 16 deliveries have been safely done so far.

Besides setting up the separate labour rooms, the Punjab government has also instructed civil surgeons to establish one dedicated operation theatre for affected patients at district hospitals as per SOPs (standard operating procedures) issued in this regard.



The Minister said that the entire teams of Health & Family Welfare Department have been round the clock to ensure adequate arrangements such as clinical management, screening, tracing and testing etc.

The state government has fixed the rates for services by private hospitals, those providing the treatment facilities to the corona patients. He said that no stone would be left unturned to save the lives of COVID-19 patients during this coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Sidhu further added that several strict preventive measures taken by the government have helped the state in curtailing the number of coronavirus cases when compared to the neighbouring states.

The minister said that if everyone wears a mask at public places then it is easily possible to control the community spread. "Apart from lockdown, Punjab is the first state where wearing mask has been made mandatory so as to control the community spread among the high-density population," he added.

The government hospitals have been committed in providing quality healthcare facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to him.

