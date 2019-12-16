Breaking: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Convicted Of Raping, Kidnapping Minor In Unnao
December 16th, 2019 / 3:50 PM
Image Credit: India.com
A Delhi court on Monday pronounced former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar guilty of raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017. However, his accomplice, Shashi Singh, has been acquitted in the same case.
District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma pronounced the judgment after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis.
The court had framed the charges against Sengar and his accomplice under IPC Sections 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), 363(kidnapping),366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage) and 376 (rape).
The former BJP MLA was removed from the party and was arrested after the girl threatened to set herself on fire in front of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s house in Lucknow in 2018.
The Accident
The survivor had met with an accident after her car was hit by a moving truck in July this year. Two of her aunts succumbed to their injuries. She was then admitted to AIIMS where a special court was convened to take her statement.
The minor girl in Unnao district was allegedly raped in June 2017 by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, his brother and others. Between June- April 2018 the family struggled to register an FIR. They alleged that the police refused to file an FIR, so they went to the court.
On April 3, 2018, the girl’s father was beaten up by the MLA’s family and later jailed on a complaint made by them.
The jailed father later died in a hospital on April 9, 2018, where he had been brought the previous night after vomiting and abdominal pain. The post-mortem report revealed 14 injuries on his body.
Six policemen, including the area’s police station officer, inspector and four constables were suspended. Four men accused of assaulting the father, all associates of MLA Kuldeep Sengar, were arrested.
The case was handed over to the CBI on April 12, 2018, and Kuldeep Sengar was charged with rape.
Last year, Yunus, a key witnesses in the custodial death of the survivor’s father, died on August 18 and was reportedly buried without an autopsy. The horrifying developments of the case, including the shocking wipe-out of all those involved in the case.
Written by : Akanksha Saxena (Intern)
Edited by : Shweta Kothari