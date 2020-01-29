Sedition Charge Against Karnataka School For Anti-CAA Play

A sedition case has been filed against a local school in Karnataka's Bidar after the class 4 students staged a play against CAA and NRC on Republic Day that allegedly projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bad light.

Following a complaint by activist Neelesh Rakhya, the New Town police have filed a case under sections 124A and 504 of the IPC against Shaheen School and its management.

The play allegedly gave the message that people of one community would have to leave the country if CAA and NRC were brought into force. The management of Shaheen School said that the play portrayed the present scenario of the country.

Recently on d anniversary of Shaheen's school in Bidar city, children played a short skid against CAA & NRC. & made a controversy by saying our beloved PM as a cheap teaseller, further in d play children said if the PM comes to u & ask about documents then beat him with chappals pic.twitter.com/LH9qjBpMoM — Enchanted_Virgo 🇮🇳 🚩 (@Snowflake_3925) January 27, 2020

According to the complaint, Rakshyal saw the video of the play, which was uploaded on social media by Mohammad Yusuf Rahim. He alleged that students in the drama were used to promote an "anti-national" agenda. He further claimed that video of the drama could disrupt the peace and send an incorrect message about the government's policies and decisions.



Shaheen Education Institute Chief Executive Officer Thouseef Madikeri accused the police of "mentally harassing the students and the staff" for the last three days, and interrogating students in classes 4 and 5, reported The Quint. Madikeri said the school authorities were trying to get bail.

The police have sealed the school, and further investigation is on.

