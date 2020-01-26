Sedition Case Against Sharjeel Imam For 'Inflammatory Speech'

Police from Delhi, Assam and Aligarh slapped sedition charges against activist Sharjeel Imam over 'inflammatory speech,' after he called for Assam to be cut off from the rest of India.

Central agencies and Jehanabad Police on Sunday raided the activist's Bihar residence and detained two of his relatives, News18 reported.

SSP Aligarh, Akash Kulhari said, "Two teams have been sent to arrest Sharjeel Imam (former JNU student & organiser of anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh). We are working in coordination with Delhi Police and Bihar Police."

SSP Aligarh Akash Kulhari: Two teams have been sent to arrest Sharjeel Imam (former JNU student & organiser of anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh). We are working in coordination with Delhi Police and Bihar Police. pic.twitter.com/wy1XnOAQUa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 26, 2020

Sharjeel is a resident of Bihar and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student. According to police, he delivered "very inflammatory and instigatory speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC". "He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 last year and thereafter one even more inflammatory against the government which is being widely circulated on social media," they said.

These speeches have the "potential to harm the religious harmony" and the unity and integrity of India, for which the case was registered against him, police said.

Meanwhile, a Twitter account that claims to be the official handle of the Shaheen Bagh protesters has responded to the allegations, distancing itself from the alleged comments and saying the agitation " protect (the) constitutional morality of this nation (and) no one individual's videos, statements or articles can represent the movement".



The protest at Shaheen Bagh is to protect the constitutional morality of this nation.

No one individual's videos, statements or articles can represent the movement.#ShaheenBaghTruth pic.twitter.com/vldJ9V8hsD — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) January 25, 2020