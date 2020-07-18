Bihar: Security Guard Arrested For Raping 15-Yr-Old Girl Inside COVID-19 Isolation Ward In Patna

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a security guard inside the COVID-19 quarantine centre in the Patna Medical College and Hospital where she was admitted after being rescued from a railway station.

According to Deccan Herald, the 40-year-old man, identified as Mahesh Prasad, was arrested on Wednesday, July 15 and has been booked under the POSCO Act and other relevant IPC sections by the Pirbahore police station.

"The accused is being sent to jail while the victim will be undergoing medical tests on Thursday, as is the norm for all sexual assault survivors," said Arti Jaiswal, in-charge of Patna Mahila Police Station.

Reportedly, the girl had run away from her home in Nalanda district more than a week ago. She was found wandering at Barh railway station by Government Railway Personnel (GRP) who informed the child helpline.

The child helpline personnel rescued the girl and brought her to the hospital's quarantine centre as a precautionary measure until she was tested for coronavirus.

It has been alleged that on the night of July 8, the ward's security guard Mahesh Prasad took the victim to the bathroom and allegedly raped her. The guard had also threatened her with dire consequences if she tried to inform anyone of the matter.

It was only when the members of child helpline came to see her on Wednesday, she narrated the incident.

"Her COVID-19 test report is negative. After her examination, for the sexual assault, by a six-member medical board is over, she will be sent to a shelter home by the child helpline," said Jaiswal.

