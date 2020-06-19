'Lord Jagannath Won't Forgive Us If We Allow': Supreme Court Stays Annual Rath Yatra In Puri Amid Covid-19 Health Risk

The Supreme Court on June 18 stayed the order on the annual Rath Yatra and associated activities at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The observation by the top court came after a plea filed by an NGO Odisha Vikas Parishad pointed out at the public health risk involved if the annual event is allowed to take place.

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, which is considered one of India's biggest chariot festivals was set to commence from June 23. It involved pulling the chariot of Lord Jagannath as he comes out of his temple in this annual event.

"In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, we restrain the state from holding the Rath Yatra and associated activities. We direct that there shall be no Rath Yatra and associated activities this year", the CJI ordered.

Pointing out the health risk involved if the gathering takes place, the apex court said that 'Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra'.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta requested the court not to impose a blanket ban and instead allow some relaxation by permitting rituals without gathering of public. "We have enough experience to know that if we allow any religious activity then there will be a gathering," CJI Bobde remarked.

The Odisha government on June 18 decided to abide by the Supreme Court's order to not hold Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri this year. The decision was taken during an emergency state cabinet meeting on Thursday chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Twelve temples in Balasore district, six in Mayurbhanj, five in Sambalpur, two each in Kandhamal, Bolangir, and Gajapati had earlier announced that they will not hold the Rath Yatra outside the temple premises. All the temples, including the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, are closed across the state for devotees since March 22 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: 'Modi Trail' To Be Launched As Part Of Char Dham Yatra Package



