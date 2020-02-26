6 Supreme Court Judges Contract H1N1 Virus

Six judges of the Supreme Court are suffering from Swine Flu, Justice DY Chandrachud said on February 25.

Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced that all apex court judges held a meeting with Chief Justice of India SA Bobde over the case of six of their colleagues infected by H1N1 virus. An apex court judge, Sanjiv Khanna, was seen entering the court wearing a mask.

Justice Chandrachud also said that the apex court will make the vaccine available for inoculation of lawyers.

Reports suggest that the CJI held a meeting with Supreme Court Bar Association chief Dushyant Dave over H1N1 spread. Dave has proposed to release Rs 10 lakh to take required actions to contain the virus. According to Dave, the H1N1 virus vaccination will cost Rs 1,200.

As of now, around 37 people have been tested positive for the H1N1 virus in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Last week on Friday, the German Software Giant - SAP temporarily shut down all its offices in India (Bangalore, Mumbai, and Gurgaon), after two of its office employees were tested positive of the virus. In a statement released, the company said that they are temporarily shutting down the offices for sanitation. It has asked its employees to work from home until further notice is issued.

The symptoms of Swine Flu include chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, watery, red eyes, body aches, headache, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting

The H1N1 cases started surfacing in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 2,715 people and confirmed cases rose to 78,064 in China.



