News

Shaheen Bagh Protests Peaceful, Police Have Blocked Roads 'Unnecessarily': Interlocutor Tells SC

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 24 Feb 2020 8:45 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-24T19:41:33+05:30
Shaheen Bagh Protests Peaceful, Police Have Blocked Roads

Image Credits: News18, The Times Of India

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh have been on a sit-in against the new citizenship law for over two months now.

Wajahat Habibullah, one of the Supreme Court's interlocutors (a person who takes part in a dialogue or conversation) for Shaheen Bagh, has called the protests peaceful. He blamed the Delhi police for 'unnecessarily' blocking the road.

Wajahat Habibullah was also among those who moved the top court challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), among other laws

In an affidavit, the former Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities noted that the Shaheen Bagh protests against the CAA, National Register Citizens (NRC), and National Population Registration (NPR) is indeed peaceful and beautiful. The apex court will consider the affidavit on February 24.

The protesters in Shaheen Bagh have been on a sit-in against the new citizenship law since last two months.

Last week, the Supreme Court had appointed interlocutors -Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde -to hold discussions with the Shaheen Bagh protesters and convince them to demonstrate in an alternative site where no public place is blocked.

Hundreds of protesters mostly women have occupied a stretch of GD Birla Marg, an arterial road that connects Delhi and Noida, which still remains closed. Residents nearby have complained that the blockade is causing them inconvenience.

"There is numerous number of roads that have no connection with the protest that have been barricaded by the police unnecessarily, abdicating their responsibilities and duties and wrongly laying the blame on the protest," read Habibullah's affidavit.

The top court had asked Sanjay Hegde to "play a constructive role as an interlocutor" to persuade the protesters to move to an alternative site. It said the interlocutors could seek Habibullah's assistance.

The Apex court has given the mediators five-days time to resolve the matters with Shaheen bagh protesters.

Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran held three round of talks earlier with the Shaheen Bagh protesters. However, there has been no breakthrough so far in the discussions.

Also Read: Fact Check: Photo Showing Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman At Anti-CAA Protest Is Fake


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

News'Draw Election Symbol of BJP, List Negative Traits Of Nehru's Approach': Class 12th Students In Manipur Asked Bizzare Questions In Exam

News'US-India To Seal Defence Deal Worth 3 Billion Dollars': President Donald Trump

Trump 2020 Vs Obama 2010: What The Two Leaders Wrote In Sabarmati Ashram

NewsTrump 2020 Vs Obama 2010: What The Two Leaders Wrote In Sabarmati Ashram's Visitor Book

Delhi

NewsDelhi's Jaffrabad Witnesses 'Shaheen Bagh' Like Protest Where Over 1,000 Women Stage Sit-In Against CAA

Delhi Police Head Constable Killed

NewsBreaking: Head Constable Killed As Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters In North-East Delhi

Taj Mahal Tomb Cleaned

NewsThanks To US President Donald Trump, Taj Mahal's Tomb Replicas Are Getting Cleaned After 300 Years