Two SAP Employees in Bengaluru Test Positive For H1N1 Virus, Company Temporarily Shuts Its Three Centres

German software giant SAP on February 20 shut down their offices in India for an "extensive sanitation" after two employees tested positive for swine flu (H1N1) at its Bangalore headquarters.

The company has temporarily pulled the shutter in its headquarter in Bangalore along with other offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai.

"Two SAP India employees based in Bangalore (RMZ Ecoworld office) have tested positive for the H1N1 virus. Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway," said the company in a statement.

The software major has asked all its employees to work from their home until further notice amid an ongoing global crisis caused by deadly Coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus virus has killed more than 2000 people in China and the number of infected cases stands at 75,685.

The company in its statement has said that it will sanitise and fumigate the premises as a remedial measure to limit the spread of the infection and has also advised its staff to seek medical assistance if they or their family members have any symptoms of cold, cough with fever.

However, the company has not informed whether these infected employees had any travel history.

The H1N1 virus is a highly contagious zoonotic infection. Symptoms for this infection include fever, chills, and sore throat.

The first case of this virus was reported in the United States in April 2009. The virus claimed lives of more than hundreds in 2014 and 2015 in India.



