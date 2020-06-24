News

Chhattisgarh: Sanitation Worker, Three Others Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas Inside Septic Tank

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the family of the victims.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
Chhattisgarh   |   24 Jun 2020 1:02 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits- Dainik Bhaskar 

In an unfortunate incident, three members of a family and a sanitation worker were found dead after inhaling poisonous gases inside a septic tank in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on June 23.

The incident took place at Marrakona village under Sargaon Nagar Panchayat area where the sanitation workers had been called to clean a septic tank at the house of Mansharam Kaushik. A member of the family was looking inside after the tank was cleaned when he fainted and fell in. Two other family members climbed down into the tank to rescue him but did not come out. One of the sanitation workers went in as well but he too fell unconscious as per officials.

The victims were identified as Akhileshwar Kaushik, Gaurishankar Kaushik, Ramkhilawan Kaushik, and sanitation worker Subhash Dagaru. "Prima facie it seems they died after inhaling poisonous gases inside the septic tank," the police official said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

