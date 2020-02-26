News

Scotland To Give Free Sanitary Products To Women

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 26 Feb 2020 12:27 PM GMT
Image Credit: The Economic Times

The bill's proposer, Monica Lennon during the parliamentary debate said that if the bill is passed then it will become a milestone moment for "normalising menstruation" in Scotland.

In a first, the Scottish Parliament approved plans to make sanitary products, including tampons and sanitary pads free for all women on February 25.

The legislation has decided to make tampons and sanitary pads available at public places such as community centres, youth clubs, and pharmacies at an estimated annual cost of 24.1 million pounds.

The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill which passed through its first stage with 112 votes in favour, none against, now moves to the second stage, where members of the devolved Scottish parliament can propose amendments.

She said that the bill will send a strong message to people in this country about how "seriously" parliament takes gender equality.

Fellow lawmaker Alison Johnstone argued: "Why is it in 2020 that toilet paper is seen as a necessity but period products aren't? Being financially penalised for a natural bodily function is not equitable or just."

Two years back in 2018, Scotland became the first to provide sanitary products for free in schools, colleges, and universities.

In the United Kingdom, sanitary products are currently taxed at 5 per cent. Earlier when David Cameron was the prime minister he wanted to end "tampon tax", but could not do because of European Union rules.


Also Read: No Tax On Sanitary Pad Is A Welcome Move But Period Poverty Remains An Unresolved Issue


