Coimbatore: Two Sangh Parivar Members Arrested For Hurling Petrol Bombs At Mosque

The Coimbatore police have arrested two men for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb at a mosque in Ganapathy on March 5. Of the two, one is a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the other is a Bharatiya Janta Party member, The News Minute reported.



The incident took place at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 5. The accused threw petrol bombs at the front gate of Hidayathul Sunnath Jamath Mosque located in Vedhambal Nagar. However, nobody was injured as the bombs failed to explode. Following the complaint, three separate teams were formed to arrest the miscreants. After receiving a tip-off, the police detained the BJP member, Pandi, and VHP member, Akhil from Coimbatore for inquiry.

The police said that the miscreants have accepted their crime and said that it was an act of protest against the attack on Anand, Hindu Munnani functionary, a few days ago. The cops alleged that the perpetrators were planning to create more chaos. Based on statements by the accused, the police have arrested two men who had manufactured the petrol bombs. The cops have seized two-wheelers, two mobiles, and items used to manufacture the bomb.

Madukkarai Anand who is the District Secretary of Hindu Munnani was attacked on March 4 when he was returning home after participating in a pro-CAA protest organised by the BJP and its allies in Gandhipuram. He was followed by two motorcycles and was allegedly attacked with rods. Anand suffered head injuries and was admitted in the hospital. The Podanur police station has formed special teams to nab the miscreants. However, so far, no one has been apprehended till now.

