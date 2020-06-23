Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Pregnant Jamia Student Safoora Zargar In Delhi Riots Case On Humanitarian Grounds

Delhi High Court granted bail to pregnant Jamia University student activist Safoora Zargar on humanitarian grounds in connection with the Delhi riots case.

Safoora was granted bail after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose it on humanitarian grounds. The Delhi High Court has directed Safoora not to get involved in any activities which may hinder the investigation into Delhi riots case and she has also been asked not to leave Delhi.

The court has also asked Safoora to be in touch with the Investigating Officer of the case at least once in 15 days. Safoora has to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and a surety of the same amount.

The Delhi Police on Monday had resisted her bail saying that 39 deliveries took place in Delhi's Tihar Jail in the last 10 years and maintained that pregnancy is no ground to grant bail.



Safoora was arrested on April 10 in connection with communal violence in northeast Delhi riots in February and was charged under anti-terror law, UAPA.

Submitting its report to the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Police on Monday said that her pregnancy does not dilute the gravity of her alleged crime and that she is being given adequate medical care in the jail.

"There have been enough precedents to show not only arrest and detention of pregnant women but also their deliveries in jails, for which guidelines have been laid out in law according to the Supreme Court's directions. It is respectfully submitted that till date 39 deliveries have taken place in Delhi prison in last 10 years," the report read.



The Delhi Police had also said that Safoora is not entitled to any "preferential treatment" when the law permits such kind of sanctions against a certain class of offenders.

The report submitted by Special Cell DCP PS Kushwaha read: "The very fact of rearing of life ought to have been a check on activities which had a potential to cause, and which did in fact cause large-scale destruction of life and properties."

Delhi Police had said that Safoora is lodged in a separate cell and is being taken care of, with regular visits of doctors, apart from a good diet and required medicines.

"In fact, more care and caution are being practised in jail so far as social distancing norms are concerned that would be available to her outside the jail premises," the report mentioned.

The Delhi Police had said that Safoora gave provocative speeches, appealed for sit-in protesters and promoted enmity among different communities to trigger disharmony and pressurise the government to withdraw CAA and NRC.



Safoor's bail plea was earlier dismissed by a trial court on June 4, forcing her to move the High Court. The Additional Sessions Court judge Dharmender Rana had stated that the court found no merit in her application and rejected the plea.

