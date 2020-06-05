News

'Why Selective Outrage?' Netizens Ask As Pregnant Student Safoora Zargar Rots In Jail Amid Debate On Elephant Death

People took to social media to question judiciary over Safoora's jail term to BJP leaders who were caught on tape instigating violence.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 Jun 2020 1:48 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-05T20:05:04+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M

The Delhi court on Thursday rejected Jamia Millia Islamia scholar Safoora Zargar's bail plea for the third time. Safoora, a four-months pregnant student, has been booked under the UAPA in a case related to to communal violence in northeast Delhi during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in February.

The Additional Sessions Court judge Dharmender Rana stated that the court found no merit in her application and rejected the plea.

The Delhi Police Special Cell claim that Safoora made an inflammatory speech on February 23 at Chand Bagh which incited violence that later turned into communal riots in North East Delhi.

The scholar is not just booked her under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, but also the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 (UAPA). After her arrest, social media was flooded with disrespectful and derogatory comments pertaining to her pregnancy and her husband.

In no time, the verdict was out on social media.

A Pregnant Woman's Plight

The courts and Delhi Police continue to keep a four months' pregnant woman in one of the most overcrowded prisons amid the COVID-19 scare.

Several journalists pointed out at the discrepancies of the UAPA which let the cops and courts to imprison individuals without any accountability.

Some people also took to social media to question judiciary over BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur who were caught on tape instigating violence.



Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nundy pointed at the hypocrisy and the 'selective outrage', highlighting the nationwide anger over the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, while allowing a pregnant woman to rot in jail.

Many said that the death of an elephant garnered massive attention and response from VVIPs, resulting in immediate action by the government, however, no efforts have been made for a living being.


While we widely shared the images of pregnant elephant, her foetus, demanding justice for the inhumane horror, how many of us bother to know how a 21-week pregnant scholar is holding up behind the bars since April?

