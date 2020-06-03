Punjab: Runaway Couple Fined Rs 10,000 For Not Wearing Masks During Marriage

A runaway couple from Punjab who married against the wish of their families approached the High Court for protection against the threats to separate them on Tuesday, June 2.

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court imposed Rs 10,000 as cost on the duo for not wearing masks at the time of the marriage ceremony, The Indian Express reported.

The court directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gurdaspur, to take appropriate remedial measures regarding the threat that the couple might be facing. It also asked the officer to pass a necessary order to ensure that no harm is caused to them - either to their life or their liberty.

At the same time, the court took note of some photographs from the couple's marriage ceremony, attached with the petition, where both of them along with some other people were not wearing masks.

"Accordingly, the petitioners are burdened with Rs 10,000/- as costs to be deposited with the Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur within a period of 15 days from today and the amount so deposited by the petitioner shall be utilised for the purpose of arranging masks for the public at large within the district Hoshiarpur," the order passed by Justice Hari Pal Verma read.

