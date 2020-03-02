More Than 160 Rape Cases Reported On Railway Premises, On Board Trains From 2017-2019: RTI

A Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that over 160 rape cases have been reported on railway premises and onboard running trains between the year 2017 and 2019.

The government disclosed the information in response to an RTI application filed by Madhya Pradesh based activist Chandra Sekhar Gaur. The RTI reply revealed that there have been 136 rape incidents on the railway premises and 29 on running trains during 2017-2019, totalling to 165.

According to the reply, of the 44 rape cases reported last year, 36 were committed on railway premises and eight on trains.

In 2018, of the 70 rape cases, 59 were reported on railway premises and 11 on trains. While in 2017, 41 of the 51 rape cases reported were on railway premises and 10 on running trains.

It is important to note that there have been 1,672 cases of crimes against women other than rapes of which 802 were o railway premises and 870 on trains.

Further, 771 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 4,718 cases of robbery, 213 cases of attempt to murder and 542 murders on railway premises and onboard trains have been disclosed.

Since policing on railways is a state subject, prevention of crime, registration and investigation of cases, and maintenance of law & order in railway premises as well as on running trains are the statutory responsibility of the State Governments which they discharge through Government Railway Police (GRP)/District Police.

Last year, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the railway department and the officials have taken a number of steps to protect women and children and these continued efforts have enhanced the sense of security among women.

The Ministry had informed Rajya Sabha that on vulnerable and identified routes/sections, on an average, the Railway Protection Force escorts 2200 trains daily in addition to 2,200 trains escorted by GRP of different states daily.

Also, Security Help Line number 182 is made functional (24X7) over Indian Railways for security-related assistance to passengers in distress.

The department is also connecting and addressing the security concern of the passenger's using several social media platforms.

Additionally, drives are being conducted against the entry of male passengers into ladies compartments.

During 2018 and 2019, a staggering total of 1,39,422 and 1,14,170 male passengers respectively have been prosecuted for unauthorised entry or travel in compartments reserved for women. Also, fixed CCTV cameras have been provided for in both railway coaches and stations.

