Breaking: Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy's Son-In-Law, Is New British Finance Minister

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 13 Feb 2020 1:57 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-13T19:39:25+05:30
Breaking: Rishi Sunak, Narayana MurthyImage Credit: The Times Of India
Indian origin politician Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of Narayan Murthy, is all set to deliver the UK government's annual budget next month.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak as the finance minister. This decision comes after the resignation of Sajid Javid, month before he was due to deliver the government's annual budget.

The appointment of the 39-year-old Sunak was confirmed by 10 Downing Street in a tweet.

Son-in-law of an Indian billionaire and co-founder of IT services company Infosys, Narayana Murthy, Sunak has previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Sunak's father was a doctor and his mother ran a chemist shop. He attended the Winchester College after studying Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University.

Sunak also holds an MBA degree from Stanford University in the United States.

Before stepping into politics, he worked for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund. He later successfully co-founded an investment firm.

Elected to represent Richmond in Yorkshire, Sunak entered Parliament in 2015.

In 2017, Sunak co-authored an article highlighting five benefits of Brexit. In 2018, he was appointed as a junior minister for the local government by Theresa May.

British PM Johnson also appointed Alok Sharma as his new business minister. He was appointed as the minister in charge of the UK's COP26 climate change summit after serving as the secretary of state for international development.


Also Read: Gujarat Civic Body Builds Wall To Hide Slum Ahead Of US President Donald Trump's Visit

