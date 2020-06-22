News

Delhi: Residents Attack Police In COVID-19 Containment Zone, Volunteers, Demand Removal Of Barricades

The incident took place on Sunday, in South West Delhi's Naraina area, where the police and the civil volunteers went to distribute food and other essentials to people.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   22 Jun 2020 12:43 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-22T18:20:09+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
CREDITS: India.com

A group of residents in South West Delhi's Naraina area attacked police and civil volunteers, following an argument over the removal of barricades.

The authorities visited the area to distribute food and other essentials to people.

People demanded the police to remove the barricades installed to restrict the civilian movement in the zone, to avoid any further spread of the virus. The verbal argument ensued into violence, where residents attacked the police and volunteers, NDTV reported. Some people were reportedly injured in the clash.

After reporting 10 COVID-19 cases in the WZ block of the area, Naraina was declared as a containment zone.

Since the beginning of the global pandemic, many cases of hostilities, assault and attacks on the essential service workers have been reported, including the patients in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals attacking the doctors and medical staff.

Earlier this month, an incident reported from Hyderabad, a junior doctor was assaulted by relatives of a 55-year-old coronavirus patient who died at the hospital. The incident triggered protest by doctors, who demanded additional security to prevent such incidents from occurring in future.

Several doctors' associations across the country have written to the Centre and concerned states over repeated attacks and assault on the medical staff, emphasizing the need for a 'Central Protection Act for doctors' and to consider the assaults as non-bailable offences.

In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described all the front-line workers as "incarnations of God" and warned of stern action against those who harassed them.

