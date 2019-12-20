House Of Representative Impeach Donald Trump, What Next For US President?

The US President Donald Trump on Wednesday was impeached by the House of Representatives, making him the third US president to be impeached.

The Democrats majority House of Representatives voted on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress against Trump.

The abuse of power charge received 230-197 votes in favour. All the Republican members voted against the impeachment. On the Obstruction of Congress allegation, the House voted 229-198. The historic votes on Wednesday set up a likely January trial in the House of Senate.

Will Trump Lose His Office?

If Donald Trump is found guilty in the trial in the House of Senate, he will have to tender his resignation. However, Republicans have a majority in the House of Senate. There are 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and 2 Independent members in the 100 member House of Senate.

If the Senate agrees to hold a trial then, two-thirds of the members have to vote for a successful impeachment. This means that at least 66 members will have to vote against Donald Trumps. With the given numbers, all the Democrats members including two Independent members have to support the impeachment with 20 Republicans.

It is a highly unlikely situation or rather a far fetched belief that Republicans will vote against their party leader – Donald Trump. In the past, Republicans have been protective of Trump. It is because of the Republicans the impeachment vote in House of Senate was delayed for this long.

On What Grounds Trump Was Impeached?

Trump has been impeached on charges that he abused his power in office and obstructed Congress during the impeachment investigation.

Democrats have accused Trump of pressuring Ukraine to open an investigation against the former vice president and Trump’s political rival – Joe Biden who is also running for the upcoming presidential elections in 2020.

Democrats have also charged the president of obstructing their investigation by refusing to comply with subpoenas and directing members of his administration to do the same.

The impeachment inquiry, launched in September following a whistle-blower complaint, was centred on a July 25 phone call during which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to open an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

If Donald Trump is convicted, then Vice President Mike Pence will become president and complete Donald Trump’s term. Trump’s term will end on January 20, 2021.

