Will Show Muslims Their Place: Karnataka BJP Leader At Pro-CAA Rally

Debarghya Sil
Published : 21 Jan 2020 11:12 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-21T20:16:49+05:30
Image Credits: India Today

Karnataka minister stirred controversy

Karnataka MP and Chief Minister's political adviser - Renukacharya, has sparked controversy with his remarks over mosques at a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Karnataka on January 20, reported India Today.

"There are a few traitors who sit in a masjid and write fatwas. They collect weapons inside the mosque instead of praying. Is this why you want a Masjid?" Renukacharya said while addressing a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally.

He further continued and said that he will not hesitate to use the money allocated to Muslims for Hindus. "I will resort to such politics in my taluk where the money allotted for Muslims can be used for Hindus. I will put you [Muslims] in your place and show what politics is," the lawmaker added.

This is not the first time a BJP leader from the state of Karnataka has made a communal statement, targeting a particular community. Earlier, Somashekar Reddy, a BJP MLA, while addressing a rally supporting the newly minted Citizenship Act, asked the people opposing the Act to think of the consequence when the majority community hit the streets.

After the parliament passed the new Citizenship Act which fast-tracks the citizenship to non-muslim persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, nationwide protests erupted in the country, condemning the Act. As of now, more than 20 people have died across the country due to protests.

Tags:    KarnatakaBJPMuslimIndiaCAAMasjid
