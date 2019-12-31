In A First, Jammu And Kashmir High Court To Recruit Non-State Residents
The Logical Indian Crew Jammu and Kashmir
December 31st, 2019 / 9:59 AM / Updated 6 hours ago
Image Credit: Financial Express, The Times Of India
In a first, the Jammu and Kashmir high court has invited applications for 33 non-gazetted posts from across the country.
This is the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that the eligibility for any government job has not been restricted to “permanent residents” of Kashmir and Ladakh, The Times Of India reported.
The available posts include that of stenographers, typists and drivers, with no restrictions on applying separately for more than one vacancy.
“The application forms shall be received by the concerned Principal District Judges of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh within whose jurisdiction the applicant resides against the proper receipts duly stamped”, reads the notice.
Selection in reserved categories will be conducted based on the J&K Reservation Rules, 2005, which states that “available vacancies will be in favour of permanent residents”.
Of the 33 posts, nearly 17 are in the open merit category, which opens it for selection to everyone outside J&K as well. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jammu units had recently submitted a memorandum to the party high command in Delhi to give “some concessions” for residents of Kashmir during job openings.
They also urged to make 15 to 20 years of stay within J&K, the minimum requirement for any Indian citizen to be deemed eligible for the status of a permanent resident.
Jammu BJP said they were expecting the Union government to introduce reservation for all permanent residents of J&K and not just the SC, ST and OBC categories.
Candidates who do not belong to the newly bifurcated Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh are required to submit online applications for the available posts to the registrar general of the high court in Jammu.
Applications from candidates living in Kashmir and Ladakh will be received by the principal district judges within whose jurisdiction they reside.
Also Read: J&K Reservation Bill: Now Equal Educational And Job Opportunities To Those Living Along International Border
Contributors
Written by : Navya Singh
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh