Provide Psychological Support COVID-19 Warriors: Delhi Teacher Who Survived Coronavirus

Since the lockdown was imposed, many government school teachers in Delhi have been deployed on COVID-19 duties, despite being deprived of their salaries since March.

As many as 30,000 teachers from Delhi government schools and another 7,000 from municipal corporation schools have been assigned to help the government's efforts to tackle the outbreak, especially at the time of lockdown, reported India Today.

Their work varies from ration distribution to serving shifts at quarantine centres and conducting surveys of COVID-19 positive families from one location to another accompanied by medical teams.These teachers are no less than the frontline COVID Warriors of the country.

Vikas Kumar, Physical Education teacher in a Delhi government school is among teachers engaged in such work. He is not just a COVID Warrior but a survivor too.

The 27-year-old said he tested positive for the infection on July 1 but resumed duty by July 17, after recovering the day before.

He has been deployed to aid the administration's efforts at a dispensary at south-east Delhi's Hari Nagar, where he reports at 9:00 pm and wraps up his work at 6:00 pm. After reaching home, Kumar prepares content for online classes, assignments on mind-body wellness and yoga for the next day and remains in touch with students on WhatsApp.

He told the media about the level of mental pressure the teachers are going through, from serving the shift starting early morning till late evening, in addition to salary loss has been taking a toll on them.

Kumar has requested the government to provide psychological support for the teachers on duty, stating they require the treatment they have been offering to manage students and the public.

He also requested for better safety measures and additional assurances for them, like other frontline workers.



While taking a note of the fact that even doctors and other frontline workers are being given their dues, the Delhi High Court on Friday condemned the state government for not paying salaries to teachers and called it a 'sorry state of affairs'. Post the hearing, the government released the amount for their March salaries.

