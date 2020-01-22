'We The People Of India...' Maha Govt Orders Compulsory Recitation Of Preamble In Schools

The Maharashtra government on Monday ordered that school students across the state will now have to recite the Preamble to the Indian Constitution during their morning assemblies from January 26 onwards. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement.

"Reading of the Preamble is the part of the 'sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all' campaign," a state government circular said.

"Students will recite the Preamble to the Constitution every day after morning prayers so that they understand its importance. It is an old government resolution, but we will implement it from January 26," Varsha Gaikwad told the reporters.

A similar resolution was issued six years ago when the Congress-NCP government was in power. The education minister has also instructed divisional officials to review the implementation of the order. Both primary and secondary schools have to follow the directive.

"If a child reads Preamble every day and takes an oath, he understands that he is a citizen of India. Similarly, he should understand the things laid down by the Constitution and learn those values," Gaikwad told ANI.

Incidentally, people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act at several places have read out the Preamble to highlight how the CAA and NPR are against the secular thread of this country.

