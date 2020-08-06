RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged: Key Takeaways From Monetary Policy Review

Navya Singh
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rate unchanged at the current 4 per cent on August 6, after a three-day meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The six member committee decided to maintain its "accommodative" stance on policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a virtual address to media.
The RBI Governor said the Committee expects inflation to remain at elevated levels in the July-September period, and ease in second half of the current financial year on the back of "favourable base effect".
Following are some key highlights from the monetary policy decision:
RBI allows lenders to provide a window to restructure loans of corporate, individual borrowers to ease Covid-19 impact, says Governor Das.
