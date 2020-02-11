News

UP: Woman Accuses BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi, Six Others, Of Raping Her For Years

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 11 Feb 2020 10:14 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-11T16:04:13+05:30
UP: Woman Accuses BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi, Six Others, Of Raping Her For Years

Image Credits: India Today, amarujala

A police official said that the woman was physically exploited by the MLA for many years on the pretext of marriage.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ravindranath Tripathi and six others have been accused of rape by a woman on Monday, February 10. She has accused the seven of them of raping her in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi.

"The woman, whose husband died in 2007, met MLA Ravindranath Tripathi's nephew in 2014. She said she was physically exploited by him for many years on the pretext of marriage," News18 quoted police official Ram Badan Singh as saying.

"The woman further said that the MLA's nephew got her lodged in a Bhadohi hotel for about a month during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections where she was raped by the MLA and his family," Singh added.

The case has now been handed over to the Additional Superintendent of Police and further investigation is underway.

A number of BJP MLAs and even cabinet members have earlier been accused and booked for rape and other sexual offences.

Among people who have been accused but not yet convicted are Swami Chinmayanand, Bhojpal Singh, Venkatesh Maurya and Nihal Chand. Others like Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Vijay Jolly, BJP Corporator Bhosale, Hamid Sardar and Pramod Gupta have been accused and convicted of rape and sentenced.

Also Read: 'Student Silent When Virginity At Stake': Allahabad HC While Granting Bail To Rape Accused Chinmayanand

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To error is Humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Andhra Gets Its First Disha Police Station To Fight Crimes Against Women And Children

NewsAndhra Gets Its First Disha Police Station To Fight Crimes Against Women And Children

BJP Hate Mongering

ExclusiveOpinion: 'Development Over Divisive Politics': Delhi Rejects BJP's Hate Campaign For AAP

Kerala hunger-free

Good GovernanceWith Meals For Rs 25 Each, Free Food For Bedridden, Kerala Govt Vows Hunger-Free State

Fact Check: No, Delhi Voters Did Not Attack Zee News Office

Fact CheckFact Check: No, Delhi Voters Did Not Attack Zee News Office

Six Bank Chiefs Under Probe Of Intelligence Agencies Such As CBI, ED: Govt

NewsSix Bank Chiefs Under Probe Of Intelligence Agencies Such As CBI, ED: Govt

Arvind Kejriwal

NewsArvind Kejriwal's Delhi Elections Victory Is Mandate For Health, Education, And Clean Politics