Killing Of Pregnant Elephant "Meditated Murder": Ratan Tata

A pregnant wild elephant in Kerala died on May 27 after she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers that was allegedly offered to her by some locals.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   5 Jun 2020 5:08 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Killing Of Pregnant Elephant "Meditated Murder": Ratan Tata

Image credit: Shrivastava Arvind/Twitter

Industrialist Ratan Tata on June 3 condemned the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala and called it a "meditated murder".

A pregnant wild elephant in Kerala died on May 27 after she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers that was allegedly offered to her by some locals. The firecracker burst inside her mouth making her suffer in pain. The autopsy report of the elephant revealed that she had severe traumatic injuries.

"I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with firecrackers," Ratan Tata tweeted.

"Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans," said the veteran industrialist.

A keen animal lover, the Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus said that "Justice needs to prevail."

The Kerala government on June 3 said that an investigation into the matter was underway. A wildlife crime investigation team will be looking into the brutal killing which enraged people, many of whom took to Twitter to share art in the animal's memory.

Amid nationwide outrage over the incident, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on June 4 said that strict action will be taken against those who killed the wild elephant.

Also Read: Kerala: Pregnant Elephant Dies After Being Fed Pineapple Stuffed With Crackers

