Who Was Head Constable Ratan Lal Who Laid His Life Containing Violence In Riot-Hit Delhi?

On Wednesday, the nation paid tribute to Delhi police head constable, Ratan Lal, who was martyred in northeast Delhi on Monday amid violent protests over the citizenship law. The 42-year-old brave constable lost his life due to injuries on his head near Dayalpur Police Station when the unrest was at its peak in the national capital.

He was rushed to the nearby GTB hospital after he was injured but unfortunately, he was declared dead by the attending doctors.

The braveheart, described as 'an outstanding policeman' by his superiors, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Tahawali in Sikar, Rajasthan. Scores of people chanted 'Shahid Ratan Lal Amar Rahe' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' during his last rites.

Days before he succumbed to his injuries, the constable celebrated his wedding anniversary and planned to return abode to celebrate Holi with his family.

He is survived by his wife Poonam and three children - Siddhi, Kanak and Ram. Ratan Lal's seven-year-old son, Ram performed his final rights.

Ratan Lal was commissioned to the Delhi Police in 1998 and was posted in the Assistant Commissioner of Police office of Gokulpuri Sub Division. He was famous in Delhi Police because of his moustache, that resembled that of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan.

He was known to have conducted a number of raids and was hailed was for his ''indefatigable' attitude by Additional DCP Brijendra Yadav. He volunteered for challenging tasks and also nabbed the accused in a harrowing rape of two tribal women in 2013 in Seemapuri.

After rumours surfaced that the constable died of bullet injuries, his autopsy report confirmed that he lost his life due to a severe head injury during stone-pelting in Delhi's Maujpur.

Several police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, Amit Sharma, were seriously injured while they tried to contain the violence.

In the hour of grief, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote to the head constable's wife, conveying his condolences. He said the entire country was with the family of the brave policeman at the time of this irreparable loss.

"Your brave husband was a dedicated policeman who faced tough challenges. As a true soldier, he made the supreme sacrifice to serve this country. I pray that God gives you the strength to bear this sad and untimely loss," the home minister wrote.

