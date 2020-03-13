After Yogi Govt Names & Shames Anti-CAA Protesters, Samajwadi Party Puts Up Hoardings Of Rape-Accused BJP Leaders

After the district administration in Lucknow put up hoardings featuring the names and details of anti-CAA protesters who damaged public property, the Samajwadi Party has set up hoardings of former Union minister Chinmayanand, who is accused of raping a law student, and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Lucknow, News18 reported.

Both the accused were associated with the Bhartiya Janta Party at some point in time.

"When protesters don't have any privacy and even after the orders of High Court and Supreme Court, Yogi Government is not taking down hoardings," tweeted Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh. "So I have also decided to put up get some hoardings of named criminals, our daughters should be aware of them."

जब प्रदर्शनकारियों की कोई निजता नहीं है और उच्चन्यायालय और सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद भी योगी सरकार होर्डिंग नहीं हटा रही है तो ये लीजिए फिर। लोहिया चौराहे पर मैंने भी कुछ कोर्ट द्वारा नामित अपराधियों का पोस्टर जनहित में जारी कर दिया है, इनसे बेटियाँ सावधान रहें। pic.twitter.com/9AqGBxMoJR — I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) March 12, 2020

In another tweet, Singh wrote that those who will go against these hoardings will be considered supporters of rapists and 'anti-woman'. "Before doing contempt of the High Court and Supreme Court and disobeying our Constitution the BJP should introspect themselves first. BJP is Anti Woman," he wrote.

The hoardings put up by the Samajwadi Party also mentioned the message "Betiyan Rahe Savdhan, Surakshit Rahe Hindustan". The Lucknow district administration, however, removed the hoardings.

Even though the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court have ordered that the hoardings with details of anti-Citizenship Act protestors should be removed, they still continue to be placed on the streets of Lucknow, naming an shaming people.

On Thursday, March 12, the Supreme Court pulled up the Adityanath government and said that there was no law to back putting up such hoardings. The top court refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order that directed the removal of the hoardings. The matter was, however, referred to a three-judge regular bench.

The Lucknow administration, on March 6, had put out hoardings with names, photos, and addresses of as many as 53 people at several locations in Lucknow. Political activist Sadaf Jafar retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, activist and poet Deepak Kabir and human rights defender Mohammed Shoaib were among those who were named.

