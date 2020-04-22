News

Community Surveillance Program Put On Hold After 'Chinese' Rapid Testing Kits Fail Quality Standards

ICMR will be sending expert teams on ground to validate the test results and if 'faulty', they will be sent back to the manufacturer in China.

The Logical Indian Crew
22 April 2020 4:27 PM GMT
Written By : Devyani Madaik | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Community Surveillance Program Put On Hold After

India has put the community surveillance program on halt after some variations were found in rapid antibody testing kits for COVID-19 procured from China. After receiving the issue on Tuesday, the Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) has asked all the states to stop the usage of these testing kits for the next few days.

States got almost 75,000 kits from the centre which were to be used for screening in 82 hotspot districts and for healthcare workers. In the same regard, ICMR will be sending expert teams on ground to validate the test results and if 'faulty', they will be sent back to the manufacturer in China.

The decision was taken after receiving complaints over the accuracy from one state and cross-checking the same with two other states, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, ICMR's Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases said in a statement.

In a report by CNBC, Dr. Raman also mentioned that the variation was 6 percent while in others it was 71 percent, as compared to results of the RT-PCR tests done on the same positive samples, adding that ICMR is taking these accuracy issues seriously and will investigate further on ground.

Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have expressed their dismay to the quality of test results on these Chinese test kits. According to the CNBC report, Rajasthan wellbeing priest Raghu Sharma had first raised the warning saying that the quick test units had just 5.4 percent precision against the desire for 90 percent exactness.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Community Surveillance Program Put On Hold After

NewsCommunity Surveillance Program Put On Hold After 'Chinese' Rapid Testing Kits Fail Quality Standards

Indian Railways Earns Over Rs 7 Crore Through Special Parcel Trains Amid Lockdown

NewsIndian Railways Earns Over Rs 7 Crore Through Special Parcel Trains Amid Lockdown

Kashmiri Journalist Booked For Posts "Glorifying Terrorism", J&K Policeman Called Out For Post Against PM Modi

NewsKashmiri Journalist Booked For Posts "Glorifying Terrorism", J&K Policeman Called Out For Post Against PM Modi

The Goddesses That We Are Not: A Course Correction For Men

#UnlearnSocialBehaviourThe Goddesses That We Are Not: A Course Correction For Men

Tablighi Jamaat Leader Maulana Saad Urges COVID-19 Survivors To Donate Blood Plasma

NewsTablighi Jamaat Leader Maulana Saad Urges COVID-19 Survivors To Donate Blood Plasma

Meet The Trans Activist Who Is Feeding Daily Wage Workers And Needy Amid Lockdown

ExclusiveMeet The Trans Activist Who Is Feeding Daily Wage Workers And Needy Amid Lockdown