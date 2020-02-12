UP Horror: After Repeatedly Threatening Family, Rape Accused Shoots Survivor's Father Dead

A rape survivor's father was allegedly shot dead by the man accused in the rape case on Monday, February 10, in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.

The 50-year-old was shot dead in Tilak Nagar locality under North Kotwali area, the police said on Tuesday. The girl had filed a rape case against Achaman Upadhyay in August last year. However, the accused was not arrested and had been on the run since.

According to the girl's family, the accused continuously threatened the family to withdraw the case. On February 1, he had called again, threatening to kill a family member if the case was not taken back. The family also alleged that no action was taken by the police when they filed a complaint. The victim's father was later shot dead on February 10, near his house.

On Tuesday, two station house officers and a sub-inspector were suspended by Firozabad's Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel for laxity. An FIR was registered against the accused and three unidentified aides. The police have also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused, reported The Indian Express.

"As the accused was on the run, we got his property attached after obtaining a court order. We had earlier announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for information leading to his arrest," SP Patel was quoted by the media.

