News

Navi Mumbai: 19-Yr-Old Raped By Three Men Within 2 Hours In Two Separate Incidents

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 27 Feb 2020 8:16 AM GMT
Navi Mumbai: 19-Yr-Old Raped By Three Men Within 2 Hours In Two Separate Incidents

Image Credit: India Today

First, an auto-rickshaw driver raped her and left her at a temple and then two men, who she reached out for help, raped her again.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men in two separate incidents within a span of two hours on the night of February 19 in Navi Mumbai, police said on February 26.

All the three accused, including an autorickshaw driver, have been arrested. Narrating the sequence of events to India Today, a police station officer, from the Rabale MIDC area, said that the victim had failed to board a train at Ghatkopar on February 18 while she was with her relatives. The woman then boarded another train and reached Mumbra railway station in Thane district on February 18 night and slept at the station, he said.

"On February 19, she boarded another train and reached Diva station where she requested a woman beggar to help her in selling her nose ring for money. However, they couldn't sell the ring till night," he said.

The woman then started walking the road with the hope to locate the Diva railway station.

"At around 8:30 pm, she reached near a hotel and asked the auto driver to drop her at the nearest railway station. The auto-driver, however, took her to a dilapidated building in Mahape area in Navi Mumbai and raped her," the officer said, adding that the accused left the woman near a temple in the area.

Around 10 pm, the woman sought the help of two men who were riding a scooter in locating a nearby station.

"The duo made her seat on the two-wheeler, took her to an isolated area near Ghansoli and raped her," the officer said quoting the complaint.

A case of rape was registered with Rabale MIDC police station on February 23. The accused were arrested on the basis of the description given by the victim. The trio has been remanded in police custody till February 29.

Also Read: Journalists Thrashed & Abused On-Duty, Delhi Police Overlooked Violence With A Cup Of Chai

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Suppress The Dissent: Government Of India

NewsSuppress The Dissent: Government Of India's One Stop Solution To Every Problem

BJP Received 78% Of Total Donations Made In 2018-19: Report

NewsBJP Received 78% Of Total Donations Made In 2018-19: Report

Three Dozen CRPF Personnel Donate Blood For Riot Victims In Delhi

NewsThree Dozen CRPF Personnel Donate Blood For Riot Victims In Delhi

Delhi Riots: Hindu Man Who Saved Six Muslim Neighbours, Battles For Life

NewsDelhi Riots: Hindu Man Who Saved Six Muslim Neighbours, Battles For Life

An Initiative For Transformation,

Good To KnowAn Initiative For Transformation, 'The Times Of A Better India' Is Activism Beyond A Newspaper's Pages

Ex-IPS Officer DG Vanzara, Acquitted In Fake Encounter Of Ishrat Jahan, Gets Post Retirement Promotion

NewsEx-IPS Officer DG Vanzara, Acquitted In Fake Encounter Of Ishrat Jahan, Gets Post Retirement Promotion