Netizens Slam Actor Ranvir Shorey For His Comment Reducing #MeToo Movement To A ‘Joke’
The Logical Indian Crew India
December 19th, 2019 / 3:25 PM / Updated 7 hours ago
Image Credits: India TV, Ranvir Shorey/Twitter
Netizens criticised Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey for making insensitive comments on the #MeToo Movement. In a tweet, Shorey criticized the anti-CAA protests taking place all over the country.
In his tweet, Shorey slammed Indians for carrying out protests for something that does not “affect” them.
Trust Indian citizens to lose their shit over a law that doesn’t affect Indian citizens. #CAAProtests #India #BharatBananaHai
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 17, 2019
He said that despite the Act not directly affecting the students, they are being made the face of this protest.
He further explained in the comments thread that although he does not believe that the issue is worthy of a protest, he still stands against the recently passed Act.
The CAA doesn’t affect students directly. Yet they’re being made the face of these protests. #CAAProtests #India #BharatBananaHai
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 17, 2019
A number of students slammed Shorey for his tweets. Shorey’s response to one of the tweets criticizing him has angered social media users, who feel that his comment dilutes the seriousness of the #MeToo Movement.
The #MeToo movement in India saw hundreds of women come to the fore and talk about sexual harassment they have had to go through. The movement had gradually gained momentum, with a number of women from the Bollywood industry voicing their ordeal.
Ranvir Shorey’s reply to a woman who slammed him for his comments was considered belittling by several social media users, and many called him out for “reducing their trauma to mockery”.
Contributors
Written by : Akanksha Saxena (Intern)
Edited by : Sumanti Sen