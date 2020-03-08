Maharaja Ranjit Singh Voted Greatest Leader Of All Times: BBC Poll

Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th-century ruler of the Sikh Empire in India, has beaten competition from around the world to become the "Greatest Leader of All Time" in a poll conducted by 'BBC World Histories Magazine.'



Over 5,000 readers voted in the poll. Maharaja Ranjit Singh garnered more than 38 per cent of the votes and was praised for creating a new tolerant empire.

With 25 per cent, the second spot was held by African Independence Fighter Amílcar Cabral who is attributed to have united more than 1 million Guineas to free themselves from Portuguese occupation and in turn propelled many other colonised African countries to rise and fight for independence.

At the third spot with 7 per cent stood Britain's war-time Prime Minister Winston Churchill for his quick decision and sharp political manoeuvring that kept Britain in the war. The fourth spot was taken by America's 16th president - Abraham Lincoln.

Other leaders who were in the top 20 were from various continents and included Mughal Emperor Akbar, Russian Empress Catherine the Great and French military leader Joan of Arc.

The nominations were sought from world-renowned historians such as Rana Mitter, Matthew Lockwood and Gus Casely-Hayford.

Ranjit Singh was referred to as the "Lion of Punjab" and he rose to power after a period of economic and political uncertainty.

The magazine observed that by the early decades of the 19th century, he had modernised the Sikh Khalsa Army, embraced western innovations without abandoning local forms.

Matt Elton, Editor of 'BBC World History Magazine' on poll result said that Ranjit Singh is not perhaps a familiar name, but his overwhelming success in the poll suggests that qualities of his leadership continue to inspire people around the world in the 21st century.



