Ayodhya Ram Temple: Live Streaming Screens, Sliver Bricks For Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony

Special arrangements are underway at the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya for the ceremony (bhumi pujan) on August 5.

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be attended by only 50 VIPs including frontline leaders of the temple agitation, NDTV reported.

According to the report, the 50 VIP list includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

As of now, many of these senior BJP leaders are facing trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Preparations of the ceremony will revolve around the installation of five silver bricks that will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum, as the foundation stone by the PM. These bricks are believed to symbolize five planets as per the Hindu mythology.

Large screens have been put up across Ayodhya, to enable live telecast of the programme for millions of devotees.

Talking about the structure of the temple, the height of the building would be 161-feet, an increase by 20-feet from the previous design which was prepared in 1988, chief architect of the temple Nikhil Sompura informed the media.

The construction will start right after the foundation stone is laid, and the shrine will be ready for devotees after 3.5 years, he added.

Many Non-Resident Indians around the world have also approached the PM to permit members of the Indian diaspora to contribute to the construction of the temple.

Kameshwar Chaupal, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust (set up by the Centre to supervise the construction of the temple ) informed that they will also invite senior leaders like former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Murali Manohar Joshi.

The latest update states that L K Advani has been asked to record his statement on July 24, while senior BJP leader M M Joshi will be examined on July 23 by the special CBI on their alleged involvement in the demolition of the mosque.

The other three who are accused and under the purview of trial include Ram Chandra Khattri, Satish Pradhan and Om Prakash Pandey. Earlier on Monday, the CBI recorded the statement of Sudhir Kakkad for the same. BJP leader Uma Bharti had earlier this month appeared in person before the court.

On November 2019, the Supreme Court of India had ruled out the final verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, which ran in favour of the construction of a Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

